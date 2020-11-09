Jimmy Allen Glass, 82, of Emmitsburg, MD, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA. Born June 25, 1938 in Emmitsburg, he was the son of the late Kermit George and Della Lauretta (Gladhill) Glass. He was the devoted husband of Doris (Wetzel) Glass, to whom he was married for 61 years.
Jimmy was a maintenance mechanic at the Freeman Shoe Factory in Emmitsburg for more than 35 years. He spent another 10 years working at the Emmitsburg Antique Mall. He was a member of Tom's Creek United Methodist Church, the Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, and Vigilant Hose Company in Emmitsburg, where he served as past president. He enjoyed restoring old Farmall tractors, going to auctions, talking on the phone, watching NASCAR races, spending time with his family, and in his younger years, bowling and roller skating. He was a fan of the Washington Nationals.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Doris, are daughter, Brenda Myers (Steven) of Carroll Valley, PA; son, John Glass (Tammy) of Emmitsburg; sisters, Betty Ann Mumma, Velma Stambaugh, and Nancy Baker; brothers, Gary Glass (Wanda), Larry Glass (Sue), and Mike Glass (Barb); grandchildren, Chris Wagerman (RaeAnn), Courtney Abrecht (Craig), Ashley Glass, and Jonathan Glass; great-grandchildren, Colby, Lily, Brody, Jake, and Calvin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Billy Glass; sisters, Carolyn Coshun and Patty McGlaughlin; son-in-law, William Wagerman; and brothers-in-law, Robert Mumma, Fred Stambaugh, Morris Baker, and Leroy Coshun; and nephews, William Usilton and Kermit McGlaughlin..
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service for family members will be held at Tom's Creek U.M. Church. Burial will be in Tom's Creek Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tom's Creek U.M. Church, 10926 Simmons Rd., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
