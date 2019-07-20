Jimmy Eugene Weishaar, 65, of Frederick, was born on July 7, 1954 and left his earthly home to meet his heavenly father on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband to his wife of 35 years, Nancy Biser Weishaar, a devoted father to his son, Vincent Clark Weishaar and was the beloved son of Calvin Eugene Weishaar and Helen Virginia (Summers) Weishaar.



Jimmy was a friend and a blessing to everyone who was fortunate enough to meet him. He was a great listener with a great smile, but making you smile is what gave him the most pleasure. Jimmy always had a story to share and loved to tell jokes. He was always looking out for everyone else and would never let you leave his home hungry, thirsty or empty handed. Jimmy always went the extra mile. He was the kindest person you could ever meet; goodness ran through his veins.



Jimmy's greatest passion was his family, but as a season ticket holder, the Green Bay Packers took a close second. He maintained a vivid collection of memorabilia and collectibles. He was an avid athlete and sports lover and looked forward to his yearly trips to Wisconsin to watch the packers play with his friends there. Throughout Jimmy's life, he worked for his father at Calvin's Auto Sales, State Farm Insurance, Frederick News-Post and Frederick Memorial Hospital where he made forever friendships with many.



In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by his mother, Helen V. Weishaar, three aunts, Rubbie Blentlinger, Wilma Summers and Emma Harner (whom he shared a special bond with) and countless cousins including Pepper Bowins who was like a little sister. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Mildred Biser, his two sister-in-laws, Cindy Biser and Shelly Yeager, two brother-in-laws, Paul Biser and Ronald King and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Calvin E. Weishaar on June 13, 2012.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 27 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home. A private burial is planned in Prospect Cemetery, Mt. Airy. A celebration of life will be held on August 13th at from 4:30-7:00 at the Amvets Post #2, 702 East South St., Frederick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, to The Parkinson's Foundation, 710 W. 168 St., 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10032 or to , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 20 to July 22, 2019