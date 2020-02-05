|
Joan Johnson Barrick, 91, passed from this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms.
Born on December 22,1928, in Bermidji, MN, the daughter of the late Paul G. Johnson and Rhoebie Hagberg Johnson. Joan came to Maryland at the age of 2 and moved to Frederick at the age of 9 when her father became manager of Capital Milk Association.
After graduating from Frederick High School in 1945, Joan attended Western Maryland college before returning to Frederick where she married Samuel W. Barrick in 1950, before he preceded her in 2019.
Through the years, Joan contributed her time and energy into many organizations, and charities that enhanced the quality of life in Frederick County, its residents and the State of Maryland.
She was a gracious hostess, a wonderful friend to many and foremost, a loving wife and mother. She will be remembered for her acceptance of all, her sense of humor and the warmth she spread throughout her life.
Joan is survived by her children, Linda Barrick Lebherz and Chuck, Paul W. Barrick and Mark W. Barrick and Wendi; six grandchildren, Sarah Barrick Starr and Ian, Lucas M. Kline, Joanna Kline Mooney and Derek, Samantha L. Barrick, Allison S. Barrick and Kyle, and Sean W Barrick; four great-grandchildren, Chad, Lena and Lorelei Mooney and Stella Starr.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
There will be a private funeral service for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020