1/1
Joan Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Koutz Carpenter, 88, of Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick, MD, died peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 under the care of the Citizens Nursing staff. Born October 11, 1932 in Keymar, she was the daughter of the late Herman J. and Madge (Cover) Koutz.

Joan was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1950, where she was a cheerleader, and where she met Robert "Bob" Carpenter, the future father of her 3 children. She worked as a typist in various offices in Frederick, then later for the Credit Bureau in Rochester, NY. She moved back to Frederick during the 1980s and became a member of Way Station, later moving to Montevue Assisted Living, and then to Citizens. She enjoyed reading, dancing (in her younger years), singing, painting, Bingo, and people in general.

Surviving are her 3 children, Carol Riggles, Robert "Chip" Carpenter, Jr. (wife Karen), and Karen Carpenter (Glenn); 4 grandchildren, Lindsey Carpenter Pippy (Jesse), Kelsey Carpenter Sammons (Logan), Ray Riggles, Jr., and Lauren Davis (Mitchell); 7 great-grandchildren, Liam and Noah Pippy, Jaxson and (arriving soon, Everett) Sammons, Bane McDaniel, and Evae and Eden Wright; sister, LuEllen Kepler (Bill); brother, Kenneth Koutz (Arlene); and many nieces and nephews. Joan is also remembered by her former husband, Robert Carpenter; dear friend, Joan Boyle; and the residents and staff at Citizens Nursing Home, whom she considered her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her companion, Jack E. O'Brien, her favorite game show host, Alex Trebek, and her favorite news anchor, Peter Jennings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A private graveside service for family will be held at Grace UCC Cemetery in Taneytown, MD. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved