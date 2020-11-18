Joan Koutz Carpenter, 88, of Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick, MD, died peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 under the care of the Citizens Nursing staff. Born October 11, 1932 in Keymar, she was the daughter of the late Herman J. and Madge (Cover) Koutz.
Joan was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1950, where she was a cheerleader, and where she met Robert "Bob" Carpenter, the future father of her 3 children. She worked as a typist in various offices in Frederick, then later for the Credit Bureau in Rochester, NY. She moved back to Frederick during the 1980s and became a member of Way Station, later moving to Montevue Assisted Living, and then to Citizens. She enjoyed reading, dancing (in her younger years), singing, painting, Bingo, and people in general.
Surviving are her 3 children, Carol Riggles, Robert "Chip" Carpenter, Jr. (wife Karen), and Karen Carpenter (Glenn); 4 grandchildren, Lindsey Carpenter Pippy (Jesse), Kelsey Carpenter Sammons (Logan), Ray Riggles, Jr., and Lauren Davis (Mitchell); 7 great-grandchildren, Liam and Noah Pippy, Jaxson and (arriving soon, Everett) Sammons, Bane McDaniel, and Evae and Eden Wright; sister, LuEllen Kepler (Bill); brother, Kenneth Koutz (Arlene); and many nieces and nephews. Joan is also remembered by her former husband, Robert Carpenter; dear friend, Joan Boyle; and the residents and staff at Citizens Nursing Home, whom she considered her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her companion, Jack E. O'Brien, her favorite game show host, Alex Trebek, and her favorite news anchor, Peter Jennings.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A private graveside service for family will be held at Grace UCC Cemetery in Taneytown, MD. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
