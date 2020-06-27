Joan Hostetter

Mrs. Joan Beatrice Hostetter, 82, of Frederick, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Springbrook Rehabilitation Center, Silver Spring.
Born January 24, 1938 in International Falls, MN, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Helen (Langert) McKibbage.
Joan was a nurse in the US Navy and later worked in intensive care, home health, and geriatric nursing. She was a member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, politics, and family game night.
Joan is lovingly remembered by her brother Gordon McKibbage, her son David Hostetter and wife Cynthia, grandchildren Matthew Hostetter, Lauren Zimmerman and husband Jon, and Adam Hostetter, and great-grandson Rowan Zimmerman.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.