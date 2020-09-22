Joan J. Niceley,81, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Bruce M. Niceley for 36 years.
Born on November 8, 1938 in Frederick, MD she was the daughter of the late Clayton Fry and Pearl Woods Morrison.
Joan was a longtime Member of Jefferson Missionary Baptist Church, faithfully serving the Lord from the original construction of the Church at 4802 Broadrun Road until her death.
Joan grew up on a milk farm in Lander, Md. and after moving to Furnace Mountain, owned and operated a Convenience store for a number of years. Following her marriage to Bruce in May 1984, Joan & Bruce built a beautiful home together in Knoxville, Md. where Joan enjoyed God's surrounding nature and wildlife. As was her Mother, Pearl Woods Fry, Joan was a fabulous cook and entertainer, attested by her family, friends, and Church family.
Joan is survived by her husband, Bruce, her son, Kelly Green and wife Jeannie; granddaughters - Jessica Green, Michelle Green, Melanie Lantz and Husband, Jeremy, Rachel Green, Grandson, Wesley Allen Green. Joan also had Great Grandchildren, Lucas and Paxton Reidenbach, Phineas, and Oliver Thomas Lantz, Kohlton, Savannah, and Madison Green; step-daughters, Virginia Niceley Mahan, Emily Niceley Saunders and Kate Niceley Elder.
She is preceded by her daughter, Tammie Lynn Green, and Son, Kim Allen Green.
In addition to family listed above, Joan leaves behind very special friends, Pastor Eddie and Sherry Hartman, Pam and Boe Green, Brad and Terri Anzengruber, Trudy Green and Kevin (Peanut) Rice, Jay and Laura Williams, Jim and Thelma Harley, Karla Green and her very good friend and hairdresser Sue Earp.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Brunswick), 1100 North Maple Avenue in Brunswick, MD.
A celebration of Joan 's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Jefferson Missionary Baptist Church, 4820 Broad Run Road in Jefferson, MD. Pastor Edward Hartman will officiate.
Interment will be at Jefferson Reformed Cemetery in Jefferson, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
