Joan Merriam


1931 - 2020
Joan Merriam Obituary
Joan King Merriam, 89, Middletown, died Saturday March 28 , 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Richard Wentworth Merriam.

Born in Bangor, Maine on January 6, 1931 she was a daughter of the late Roy C. and Mildred Bailey King.

She was a graduate of University of Maine with a degree in home economics and early childhood education and was musically inclined, playing many instruments. She was a Congregationalist.

She is survived two daughters Jodi George of Middletown and Katherine Ott of Jefferson, one granddaughter Sarah L. 'Ecuyer of Middletown and two great-grandaughters Madelyn and Katelynn 'Ecuyer.

Funeral services will be private.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
