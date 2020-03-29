|
|
Joan King Merriam, 89, Middletown, died Saturday March 28 , 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Richard Wentworth Merriam.
Born in Bangor, Maine on January 6, 1931 she was a daughter of the late Roy C. and Mildred Bailey King.
She was a graduate of University of Maine with a degree in home economics and early childhood education and was musically inclined, playing many instruments. She was a Congregationalist.
She is survived two daughters Jodi George of Middletown and Katherine Ott of Jefferson, one granddaughter Sarah L. 'Ecuyer of Middletown and two great-grandaughters Madelyn and Katelynn 'Ecuyer.
Funeral services will be private.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020