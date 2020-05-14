Joan Elizabeth Orndorff, 88 years old, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home.



Born March 26, 1932, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Michael A. and Lola Dallas.



Joan was affiliated with the St. Mary's and St. Francis Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brunswick Chapter, American Legion Auxiliary Post 96 of Brunswick, and the Women of the Moose Chapter 660, Brunswick.



She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Clyde Orndorff, her sons Keith Orndorff and wife Janet, Timothy Orndorff and wife LuAnn and Michael Orndorff. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Bradley, Caroline, Colin and Chelsi. Joan was the last surviving of her siblings.



Joan is preceded in death by her parents Michael A. Dallas and Lola Dallas (nee Devine), her siblings Francis Grove Dallas, Margaret Dallas Hite, Laurence H. Dallas, Doris I. Dallas Redmon, Louise Dallas Frye and Rose Christine Dallas Lewis, She is also preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Lajewski.



Funeral services are provided by the John T. Williams Funeral Home,100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland, with a private viewing at the funeral homeon Monday May 18, 2020 and intermentfollowing at the St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery in Petersville, MD.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's name to Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue PO Box 1799, Frederick MD 21702 or the Heartly House, PO Box 857, Frederick MD 21705.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store