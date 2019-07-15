Joan Elaine Plummer Cochran, of Sunrise Senior Living in Montgomery Village, Maryland, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. She was 85.



Joan was born October 21, 1933 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, daughter of the late Walter and Cecil Kanode Plummer.



She graduated from Gaithersburg High School where she had been a member of Job's Daughters, an International Order founded for the purpose of banding together young women and girls and striving to build character through moral and spiritual development. After high school she attended and graduated from Strayer Business College in Washington DC. She spent the following decade working for the National Institute of Health, Food & Drug Administration, and Bureau of Weights & Measures (now NIST). She was then recruited to work for the Consumer Product Safety Com-mission where she built a successful career and remained for 25 years.



Joan was a devoted servant of her community throughout her entire life. She was a lifetime member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she was constantly involved. After retirement from the CPSC she became the Treasurer for Epworth for many years. She also assisted with coordination of many other church endeavors such as the Thrift Shop, the Thanksgiving Pancake Breakfast, the Annual Yard Sale/Bizarre, and Vacation Bible School. She also volunteered at the annual Mont-gomery County Agricultural Fair.



She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons Paul and Steven, her two grandchildren Russell and Rachael, and her great-granddaughter Tabitha-Ryan.



The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise of Montgomery Village and Montgomery Hos-pice for the genuine, loving care they provided for her.



Friends are invited to join the family Saturday, July 20, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 9008 Rosemont Drive, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20877 at 11:00 a.m. for a Memorial Service, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if donations were made in memory of Joan Plum-mer Cochran to Montgomery Hospice in MD, or to the national . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019