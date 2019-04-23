Services Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 (301) 663-1690 Resources More Obituaries for Joan Rice Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joan Elvira (nee Andersen) Rice passed away peacefully this April 7, 2019 having spent the last few months at Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick, MD with so many wonderful caretakers. Her final days were spent with fond remembrances of family. She will be missed by her family and friends who were blessed to have her with them these many years. Joan loved having them visit and stay in her home in Thurmont, Maryland where she resided for over 45 years. As a daughter of immigrant parents, Henry and Elvira (nee Anderson) Andersen, her Scandinavian roots were seen in her love of the outdoors, gardening, baking, cooking and enjoying time with her furry friends, most especially Mikey and Tommy her favorite cats. Joanie was known to many as "Yoanie" due to her mother's strong Swedish accent and inability to pronounce the "J" in her name. Her later years were spent watching the Food-Channel and Hallmark shows, however she still loved discussing recipes, baking tips and the potential for planting tomatoes this spring.



For years, Joanie volunteered at the local Thurmont food-bank helping those who struggled to find meals to feed their families. Her last generous act was choosing to donate her whole body to support medical advances that impact the lives of future generations for years to come. She knew that scientific study of her body could help discover cures and therapies for many diseases afflicting people around the world.



She was born in Taunton, Massachusetts and graduated from Abington High School, having cemented her love for all things New England from lobster rolls, Cape Cod beach walks and the Boston Red Sox. However, her move to Maryland was welcomed with open arms by her in-laws the Rice Family of Mountaindale, Maryland. She soon after became a member of the Harriett Chapel Episcopal Church community in Thurmont Maryland.



She is preceded in death by her adoring husband of 32 years, Elmer C. Rice (deceased 1999) and her cherished younger brother, Donald Andersen of Massachusetts, along with dear former in-laws, George and Fannie McRoberts of Ridgewood, New Jersey. Regretfully, in her life she also lost two sons, David McRoberts (Port Charlotte, Florida) and Frank Rice (Stratford, New York) who have surviving spouses, her beloved daughter-in-laws, Marilyn McRoberts and Allicia Rice. Mourning the loss of Joanie are her dear sisters-in-law, Barbara Andersen and Ethel "Nute" Swenson.



Family meant everything to Joanie and she will be so very missed by her children Nancy Balaz and husband John of Beachwood, New Jersey; Carol Fisher of Thurmont, Maryland; William "Billy" McRoberts and wife Beth Ann of Purcellville, Virginia; and Beverly Shirley of Boerne, Texas. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren including Shelly French and son Noah who were caretakers in her world, Amanda Rice who loved "Gram" beyond compare and Seth McRoberts who has unshakable faith in Gram's path to Heaven; along with Jennifer Uecker, husband Allen and daughters Dani, Madison and Rachel who made yearly visits from Texas; Steve Rice with his wife Marsha and children who made Gram so proud of his military service; and Tricia and Kathy from Texas. Her grandsons Chris and Adam of Florida are grieving this loss along with their families and sons Orin and Scott, along with her New Jersey grandsons Jimmy and Vinnie, plus countless nieces and nephews. We will all miss her strong Viking spirit, unfailing smiles, laughter and sharp wit.



Family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 26th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Stauffer Funeral Home at 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. We welcome all to come and join us to share memories of Joanie's life.