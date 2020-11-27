1/1
Joan Wisner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Joan Wisner, 82, of Frederick, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Northampton Manor. She was the wife of the late Charles Wisner, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1994.

Born July 19, 1939 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Taney and Rose (Michel) Kaufman.

Mrs. Wisner is survived by her son, Taney Wisner and wife Rebecca and grandson, Alex Wisner.

The family will receive friends from 10-11AM, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 112 E. 2nd Street, Frederick.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved