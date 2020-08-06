Joanne Doody

Joanne Marie Doody, 86, of Middletown, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Doody.
Born on February 6, 1934, in Lowville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Rita Eileen (O'Rourke) Moncalieri.
Joanne was a 1953 graduate of Beaver Falls High School in Beaver Falls, NY. She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Brian (Janet) Doody, and her daughter, Diane (John) Cox. Joanne is also survived by her brother, Robert (Jane) Moncalieri; and grandchildren, Rick Curran, Steve Curran, Taylor Wilson, and Connor Wilson; as well as her four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Philip; children, Andrea, Dennis, and Daniel. Joanne has now reunited with her family as an angel in Heaven.
A celebration of Joanne's life journey will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Final resting place ceremonies will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Lowville Rural Cemetery in Lowville, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Rd, Frederick, MD 21702.
