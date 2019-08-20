|
Mrs. Joanne E. Beardsley, 53, of Brunswick died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. She was the loving wife of 26 years to Charles A. "Chuck" Beardsley, Jr.
Born December 29, 1965 in Charles Town, WV, she was the daughter of Betty (Stull) Follin of Brunswick and the late Lynn Follin, who predeceased her in 2012.
Joanne was a 1983 graduate of Brunswick High School.
She worked at various jobs over the years, with the most recent being a personal assistant with Community Living, Inc.
In addition to her husband and mother, Joanne is survived by two children, Derek Beardsley and Jaimie Shirley; three step-children, Christina Harsh and husband, Andy; Stephanie Russell and husband, Clayton; and Charles Ryan Beardsley; four grandchildren, Tristen Ballentine, Brock and Dylan Harsh, and Kiana Russell; four siblings, James Follin; Janet Ring and husband, John; Jane Kuhn; and Lynne Markwell; her mother-in-law, Joyce Beardsley; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Charles Beardsley, Sr. in 2017.
The family would like to thank Debbie Follin and Barbara Russell for the loving care and support given to Joanne during her illness.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23 from the funeral home with Pastor Darrell Layman officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Petersville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Petersville Luther Chapel, 1634 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21705, Attn: Linda Morris.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019