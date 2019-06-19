Joanne Eileen Hasson, nee Cusick, 92, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Hasson.



Born June 22, 1926 in Marquette, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Ada and Arthur Cusick. She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Cusick, and her sister, Margaret Whalen.



Joanne is survived by her son, William Hasson (Peggy) of Frederick, daughter, Esther Hasson Kelly (Sean) of Frederick; beloved granddaughters, Abigail Rawlins (Steven) of Victoria, VA, and Kathleen Kelly (Travis Weaver) of Columbus, OH; and beloved great-grandchildren, Ella, Steven, Violet, William and Julia Rawlins of Victoria, Va.



At Joanne's request, there will be no viewing. Inurnment will be private at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Bladensburg, MD at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice, 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.



Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019