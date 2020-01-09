|
Joanne Elaine Biesecker Jensen, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020.
She was the wife of David Elden Jensen. She was born in Thomasville, Pennsylvania on December 23, 1931, the daughter of William Glenn Biesecker and Lois Elizabeth Livingston Biesecker.
She graduated from East Berlin High School, East Berlin, PA in 1949 and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music from The Peabody Conservatory, Baltimore, MD in 1953.
She worked for many years as a travel coordinator for Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association which afforded her many international travel opportunities. She retired with her husband to Glen Rock, PA in 1988 and relocated to Frederick in 2013. Joanne's greatest joy in life was to cook and gather with friends and family. She made all who knew her feel like a close friend.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Marsh Bowden and husband Jeffrey Bowden; her son-in-law James Cupino; stepsons David Jensen of Clare, Michigan and Thomas Jensen of Salt Lake City, Utah;
her brother Barry Lee Biesecker of York, PA, sister Bonnie Kay Gillespie and William Glenn Biesecker II both of Albuquerque, NM; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
The family would also like to acknowledge Joanne's dearest friend and caregiver of 27 years, Mrs. Claudia Summerville of York, PA
Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, David and her daughter Elizabeth Marsh Cupino.
She will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial Donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020