Joanne Minich, 86, died peacefully in her sleep on October 2, 2019. Survived by her husband, the Rev. Norman E. Minich; daughters, Jeannine Willey (Chris), Leesburg, VA; Janice Milkis, Frederick, MD; Ruth Hobson (Gary), Richmond, VA. Brothers, Paul D. Hirz, Bellevue, WA; Dr. Dale L. Hirz, Lakewood, WA; two grandsons, Ian and Christopher Hobson.
Joanne's lifelong mission, as a Lutheran minister's wife, mother, educator, and friend, was serving others, providing support, compassion and care for those around her. She loved life and being a Nana for her grandchildren. She loved sewing and baking, especially making cookies. She had a gift for working with people with disabilities helping them learn to be independent and advocate for themselves so they could go on to do many wonderful things.
She was born November 10, 1932, the daughter of Harry and Hermie Hirz of Northboro, IA. Joanne grew up on an Iowa farm, was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, was an active 4-H club member, serving as Fremont County 4-H President for one year. Joanne was a graduate of Farragut High School, Farragut, IA. She received her BA degree in Sociology at Midland Lutheran College, Fremont, NE, and a MA degree in Guidance and Counseling at Rider University, Trenton, NJ.
Joanne served as parish worker at Luther Memorial Church, Madison, WI, and then as Lutheran Student Counselor for Case-Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, where she met her future husband, the Rev. Norman E. Minich. They were married in 1957. Together they served four Lutheran congregations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, two of which were mission congregations which they established in Brook Park, OH, and Washington Crossing, PA.
Joanne taught social studies at Pennsbury High School, Fairless Hills, PA, and then worked at Hunterdon Occupational Training Center, Flemington, NJ, where she was a Certified Vocational Evaluator and had developed a Preparatory Work Program for high school youth. She went on to become Director of an adult training center for ARC in Trenton, NJ, concluding her work career as a teacher at Mercer County Special Services School in Lawrenceville, NJ.
She loved her husband, daughters, son-in-law's, grandsons and extended family dearly and we are so grateful for her presence in our lives. A memorial service will be held at Homewood Slayman Chapel at Crumland Farms, Frederick, MD on November 2 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be given to any of the following organizations: Homewood Foundation, Frederick, MD; Redeemer Lutheran Church, Brook Park, OH; Ascension Lutheran Church, Newtown, PA; or Tree of Life Lutheran Church, Middletown, DE.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019