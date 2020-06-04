Joesphus Welsh Carol Buchalla
1948 - 2020
Mr. Josephus L. Welsh III, 71 and Carol Ann Buchalla, 76, both of Frederick, passed away at Frederick Memorial Hospital, he on May 26, 2020 and her on June 1, 2020. Joe was born on November 16, 1948 in Bethesda and was the son of the late Josephus L., Jr., and Marie Southall Welsh. Carol was born on January 8, 1944 in Passaic, New Jersey and she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Julia Pels Kresen.

Joe had proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a medical specialist and helped to deliver babies. He was a huge supporter of the Wounded Warriors Project. He worked in customer service mainly in the banking industry. Joe had a strong interest in Southwest Culture, with Native Americans and Wild West facts.

Carol had worked for Montgomery County Parks & Recreation for over 25 years in Administration and as aReceptionist. Together they enjoyed traveling, the beach and boating.

Carol is survived by her children, Sandy Lombardo and husband Vincent, and Keith Buchalla and wife Priscilla, and her grandchildren, Lauren and Brianna Lombardo and Chase Buchalla, nephews, James and Jeff Darrah. Joe has a sister, Diane Haley, of FL.

Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Kresen.

A celebration of their lives will be held at 12 noon, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Mausoleum Chapel in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or National Parks Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel in the Mount Olivet Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

