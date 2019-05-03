John Alan "Jack" Hartley passed away on April 23, 2019. Jack grew up in Rockville, Montgomery County MD in the 1960's when life was good.



Jack loved watching sports and in his younger days attending concerts and going to sports events. He loved the Redskins, Nats , O's and Wizards. He worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Co. in Gaithersburg, Maryland for many years and most recently at Brunswick Citgo. He loved animals especially cats and dogs.



"Jack" is survived by his nephew Richard Beach, stepfather Eugene "Stoney" Stone, and step brothers Charles and Marty Stone. He also leaves behind a lifetime of friends and family including Dean Hash, Lori Hash, and special friend Paula Donavan, all of Maryland and Janet Marshall of Florida.



He is predeceased by his mother: Nancy R. Stone and father Charles M. Hartley, brother Charles M. Hartley, sister Cathy Adams and step brother Tommy Stone.



Our family would like to thank the Hospice Nurses, Staff at FMH, and others who took care of Jack during his final days treating him with the utmost dignity and grace. Jack designated himself as a donor to the Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland hoping to help someone in the future. That is just the kind of guy he was.



We are planning a celebration of Jack's life in June. If you would like to be a part of this celebration please contact us via email: [email protected] or call/text: 240-674-1328.



In his memory donations can be made to Frederick County Hospice, The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland, or animal rescue of your choice. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 3 to May 5, 2019