John Andrew
John David Andrew Sr. (79), of Emmitsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Emmitsburg at the home of his granddaughter, surrounded by his family. Born March 3, 1941, he was the son of the late Daniel E Andrew and Ruth (Nusbaum), Andrew. John worked most of his life in the masonry field, spent a lot of his time helping family and friends remodel or construct homes, sheds, or pretty much whatever they needed, he was always there to help. He passed on a lot of his skills to his special nephew Donnie Kaas Jr., who spent a lot of time working on side projects. He loved spending time in the mountains, walking the woods, hunting mushrooms, and just being outside. He loved his old Willy's Jeep and enjoyed hanging out at McDonald's with his early morning buddies. Surviving are his three children, Deb Marthers (Wendell) of Emmitsburg, John Andrew Jr of Virginia, and Kimberly Andrew of South Carolina; grandchildren, David, Shawn, Melissa, Jacob, Justin, Benjamin, Stephanie, Nicole, Jessica, and Madison; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his seven brothers and sisters: Louise (Bob) Shaffer, Kenny (Barb) Andrew of Thurmont MD; Janet Wallace of Paducah KY; Thelma (Carroll) Fair of Fairfield PA; Joe (Sally) Andrew, Pam (Don Sr.) Kaas, Denny (Karen) Andrew of Emmitsburg MD; Sister in Law Nancy Andrew of Thurmont MD and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Andrew, brother in law Dave Wallace, and niece Ruth L Andrew. Per John's wishes, there will be no public services and the burial will be private, for family only at a later date. Anyone interested in making a memorial contribution for John, to help defray funeral costs, please send the contribution to Blacks Funeral Home of Thurmont MD

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Black's Funeral Home Pa
224 N. Church Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(240) 288-1300
Guest Book

