John Andrew Wisniewski, 60, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer. He was born May 31, 1959, in Johnstown, PA, and spent the majority of his childhood and early adult life in Gaithersburg, MD, before eventually moving to his beloved home in Wolfsville. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1977 and attended Montgomery College.
He is survived by Anne (Dageforde) Wisniewski, his loving wife of 31 years, and his daughter Christie Wisniewski (and her partner Sky). John is also survived by his mother, Joan Marie Wisniewski of Montgomery Village, MD, sister Jean Toomey of Germantown, MD, and sister Maria Wilson (and her husband Bob and son Bobby) of Frederick, MD. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Wisniewski, in 2003.
John's family and friends will miss him greatly. He was a talented guitar player and often went to local jams to play classic rock and blues with his fellow musician friends. He also loved classic cars, owning quite a few fun ones throughout his life. Not only did he appreciate cars, he had plenty of mechanical knowledge about them and was enthusiastic to pass it on to others.
John had a special appreciation for the outdoors and nature, especially the C&O Canal, the Outer Banks, and the Michaux State Forest. He enjoyed many adventures with Anne-including hiking and traveling-as well as talking about shared interests of cars, music, and history with Christie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the C&O Canal Trust. At this time, services will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020