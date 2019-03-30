John Martin Bradicich, 92, of Frederick passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born July 24, 1926, in New York, New York, he was the son of the late Frank Bradicich and Fannie Fiore. Due to some family health issues and the impact of the Great Depression, John and his siblings were raised in a Catholic orphanage - roots that led to a lifetime as a devout Catholic.



John was a loving father and grandfather. He was in the United States Army serving for 22 years and retiring as a Major who served in World War II. After retiring from the Army, he became an underwriter for State Farm Insurance. Following retirement from State Farm after 25 years, he volunteered at Frederick Memorial Hospital for 24 years. In his spare time he was an avid golfer, jigsaw puzzler, and lifelong Boston Red Sox Fan. One of his greatest joys was supporting his grandchildren in school activities and sports.



He is survived by his daughter, Ave Maria Scott and husband Michael. Son, Todd Watkins and wife Stephanie. Grandchildren; Jake and Colby Scott, Noah, Hannah, Samuel, and Adam Watkins. Brother, Frank Bradicich, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Bradicich and Barbara Sweeten.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6th from 10-11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 East 2nd Street, Frederick where a Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be at 2 PM at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. In lieu of flowers donations and contributions can be made to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.resthaven.us. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019