John Frank Brashears was born November 29, 1943 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, where he also passed away on March 2, 2020. He was the son of Alfred Frank and Helen Brashears.
Hewas predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Brashears. He is survived by one daughter Christy Mehaffie, Houston, Tx.; two granddaughters , Michaela and Darian Mehaffie and a great-grandson of Frederick and a special friend, Fay Miller.
John is also survived by a brother, Robert (Deborah), Florida; andnephews, Ricky (Lisa), Hagerstown; David, Walkersville, and a niece, Jennifer , South Carolina, and several other family members.
He graduated from Frederick High School class of 1961, served in the US Army Reserves in Hagerstown; retired as a Sergeant Major on the Frederick City Police Department; and was employed and retired from Frederick Community College. John received a correspondent business degree.
John served as a trustee at the Frederick Church of the Brethren for many years. He also was a dedicated choir member.
The viewing will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, March 8 and the funeral service will be at 10 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 both at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020