John William Earl Brown, of Thurmont, MD, passed away while vacationing with his family on July 24, 2019. His family was with him when he passed.
Born November 28, 1939 in Cascade, MD, he was the son of the late Stanley and Pauline Brown. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Brown in 2009.
Mr. Brown was a local businessman having owned and operated Browns' Jewelry and Gift Store for nearly 40 years. He was an artisan who enjoyed designing special pieces for his valued clients.
Prior to being a jeweler, Mr. Brown was a lab technician at Fort Detrick, Wayne Laboratories, and the Maryland State Animal Health Lab.
Mr. Brown was a dedicated member of the Thurmont community. He served as a president of the Catoctin Colorfest; was a former member of the Board of Thurmont Main Street; and was a member of the Thurmont Lions Club where he recently received the International Association of Lions Clubs' Life Membership award for his long-time service with the Lions Club Eyeglass Program. As a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, John served on the church council both as a member and as a chair.
John was a devoted family man. He was most proud of this grandchildren Eric and Emily and their many accomplishments. He was present for every award, graduation, and special event he could physically attend. Mr. Brown was delighted to welcome his new granddaughter-in-law, ShaLeigh, to the family in October. He cherished time with his family, especially the traditional yearly vacation to Pine Knoll Shores, NC, where he taught his grandchildren to fish, treated everyone to lovely dinners, and told tales that only he could tell.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter, Stacey Brown-Hobbs and her husband Michael F. Hobbs; a grandson, Eric W. Hobbs and his wife ShaLeigh Saylor; and a granddaughter Emily C. Hobbs. He is also survived by a nephew, John Steven Martin and his wife Karen; a niece, Karen Lyons and her husband Charles; and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister Jeanne Martin.
Visitation: The family will receive friends at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD, Tuesday, July 30, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Services: Services will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Virgil Cain officiating.
Contributions may be expressed to the Betty L. Brown St. John's Christin Preschool Endowment Fund, c/o Wanda Mathias at 15 N. Church Street, Thurmont, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019