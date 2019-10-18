|
|
John "Jack" Nathan Burdette, 91, of Mt. Airy, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the home of his daughter.
Born November 28, 1927 in Shafersville, Howard County, he was the son of the late Emory and Susan Layton Burdette. He was the husband of the late Velma Martin Burdette who died on June 10, 2015. They had been married for 69 years.
Jack had retired from the Internal Revenue Service as an Assistant Deputy Director after 30 years of service. He then opened his own business practicing law and offering accounting services regarding estate planning. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1946-1947. He was a member of the Masonic Order and Shrine. He was the last of his immediate family.
He is survived by daughter and son-law Lisa and Walter Gassaway, Jr., nephew Brent Whalen, nieces Vicki Yarnell and husband Patrick and Stacey Kyker. He is also survived by grandchildren Courtney and Olivia Gassaway and Walter Gassaway, III and his pet boxers Bella and Jax. He was preceded in death by siblings Robert, Roger, Ira, Emory, Betty, Georgetta, Laura, Evelyn and Peggy.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11:00 AM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD with the Rev. Harold Jones, Jr., officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of
contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019