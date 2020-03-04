|
John C. Warfield, 90, of Bonita Springs, FL died Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John was born August 2, 1929 in Frederick, MD a son of the late Robert L. and Mable (Poole) Warfield. His step-mother Lucy Price Warfield passed away in 1979. John was a resident of Frederick, MD until moving with his late wife, Maggie to Bonita Springs, FL in 1994.
He was a graduate of August Military Academy and attended Washington and Lee University. After his junior year he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a Navigator-Bombardier in the Korean conflict. After returning to Maryland, he joined his father in the automotive business. John remained active in the family business, Frederick Motor Company until 1994 when his son Jim took over. He remained active with the Air Force Reserve until transferring to the West Virginia National Air Guard and retiring as a Major.
In 1961, he married the love of his life, Margaret K. "Maggie" Warfield and they raised three children. Maggie passed away on January 1, 2014.
After moving to Bonita Springs he quickly became involved in the community through the Chamber of Commerce, Speakers Assembly and the Rotary Club of Bonita Springs. In 1999, Bonita Springs voted for incorporation to become a city. John decided to run for one of the six council seats and was elected to the City Council in 2000. He served two terms. As a philanthropist, he supported the efforts of Hope Hospice, the United Way of Lee County, Literacy Council, the Speakers Assembly of Southwest Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University and the Philharmonic Center for the Arts and the Guadalupe Family Center in Immokalee.
In 2011, he was named the Citizen of the Year at the annual Bonita Springs Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. In 2014, he received the Love of Bonita award and in 2018 he was presented with a rare Honorary Club Membership in the Bonita Springs Rotary Club.
He is survived by his three children, James P. Warfield and his wife, Amy of Frederick, MD, John D. Warfield and his wife, Laura of Bonita Springs, FL and Katherine "Kate" Schroeder and her husband, Jim of Oxford, MD; ten grandchildren, Matt, Owen, Ben, Emily, Hanna, Baera, Bo, Brady, Blair and Barclay and two nephews, Richard and Robert Warfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Maggie and his brother, Robert L. Warfield, Jr.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs with Rev. Dr. Doug Pratt, officiating. A luncheon in his honor will follow at the Bonita Bay Club. Memorial Donations in memory of John C. Warfield may be made to the Guadalupe Center Scholarship Fund, 2640 Golden Gate Parkway, Suite 205, Naples, FL 34105.
Additional services are being planned for Frederick, MD with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
