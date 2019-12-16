|
John Spencer Cahaney beloved son of John (Jack) and Patricia Cahaney, Frederick, passed away December 8, 2019 at his home in Uniontown, OH. John was born on September 20, 1978 in Olney. He was a graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, Columbus State College, and Mount Saint Mary's University. Throughout his 9 years of employment at Verizon he was a well-respected manager and a role model to other employees whom he loved to teach and mentor. In recent years he obtained his Realtor's license and also concurrently worked at Keller Morgan.
He was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. John got sober through the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous and maintained his sobriety as a contributing member. He was always quick to offer his help and support to those in need. He had an eclectic appreciation of music and experiencing concerts live. Some of his favorite bands included: The Strokes, Radiohead, The Black Keys, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, The Beastie Boys, Tame Impala, Led Zeppelin, Motown and classic soul. Food was another important part of John's life. He had a taste for fine dining, cured meats, and smelly cheeses. These two passions led him to travel around the country and farther to experience both more fully.
Above all, John adored his family, especially his nephews, niece and cousins' young children. Preceded in death by his aunt Pamela Davenport; paternal grandparents Josephine and Byron Cahaney and maternal grandfather Harry McFarland. He is survived by his parents, sister Charlotte (Marc) Culliton, Concord, OH; brother Daniel, Frederick; nephews Atley, and Marcus, and niece Cora Culliton; maternal grandmother Geraldine McFarland, Venice, FL; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A viewing and memorial visitation were held in North Canton, OH; arrangements locally include: visitation Friday, Dec. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Katharine Drexel Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md. 21702, in the memo line put Cemetery/Columbarium, Prayer Garden Fund.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019