John Charles Brown, Jr. , 62 Feb 3, 1958 - Jul 12, 2020 John Charles Brown, Jr. 62, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Born February 3, 1958 in Frederick, Md. he was the son of Annie Agnes (Keeney) Brown of Frederick and the late, John Charles Brown, Sr.John was a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and had worked in Behavioral Services for the Washington County Hospital before starting his own practice, Psychological Counseling Services.He is survived by his forever life partner, Michele M. Petro; two sons, Travis G. Brown and Jerrett C. Brown; three step children, Heather M. Petro, Matt F. Petro and Hannah M. Petro; one brother, Mark Brown; two sisters, Diane Sweeney and Brenda Woodworth.Services will be private and conducted at the convenience of the family.Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown is assisting the family with the arrangements.