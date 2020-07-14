1/1
John Charles Brown Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Charles Brown, Jr. , 62 Feb 3, 1958 - Jul 12, 2020 John Charles Brown, Jr. 62, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born February 3, 1958 in Frederick, Md. he was the son of Annie Agnes (Keeney) Brown of Frederick and the late, John Charles Brown, Sr.

John was a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and had worked in Behavioral Services for the Washington County Hospital before starting his own practice, Psychological Counseling Services.

He is survived by his forever life partner, Michele M. Petro; two sons, Travis G. Brown and Jerrett C. Brown; three step children, Heather M. Petro, Matt F. Petro and Hannah M. Petro; one brother, Mark Brown; two sisters, Diane Sweeney and Brenda Woodworth.

Services will be private and conducted at the convenience of the family.

Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown is assisting the family with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN
1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 733-3575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved