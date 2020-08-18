1/1
John Cool
1935 - 2020
John Richard "Dick" Cool, 84 of Thurmont passed away on August 11, 2020 at his home.

Born November 29, 1935 he was the son of the late George Joseph and Alice Genevieve nee Topper Cool.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Cool; siblings Cletus, Allen, Albert, Lewis, Donald, Mildred, Sr. Angela D.C., Thelma, Mary, and Louise.

John was a member of Our Lady of Mt Caramel Roman Catholic Church and the Thurmont American Legion. He enjoyed listening to country music especially Hank Williams Sr., woodworking, gardening, fishing, puzzles, watching tv including NCIS. But most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter Wanda Riffle, grandchildren Kevin, Bryan, and Nikki, brother Joseph "Seton" Cool, sister Frances Hemler; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

The family will receive friends on SUNDAY August 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BLACK'S Funeral Home 224 N. Church St. Thurmont, MD 21788. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on MONDAY August 24, 2020 10 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 47 DePaul St. Emmitsburg, MD 21727 with Fr. Collin Poston officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Thurmont Food Bank: PO Box 74 Thurmont, MD 21788.

John's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at www.blacksfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Black's Funeral Home Pa
AUG
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Black's Funeral Home Pa
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Black's Funeral Home Pa
60 Water St
Thurmont, MD 21788
(240) 288-1300
