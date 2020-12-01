1/1
John Corun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. John Daniel Corun, 73, of Hagerstown, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center, in Hagerstown. He was the husband of Nancy Dronebrug Corun. Born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on February 24, 1947, he was the son of the late D. Melvin and Edith L. Kite Corun.

John was a graduate of the University Of Maryland, with a Bachelors Degree. John had worked at the A & P Store in Frederick, also with Roadway Trucking and retired from the Frederick Community College, where he worked in shipping and receiving.

He was a member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Myersville, Moose International, Sons of Amvets, Middletown, Post # 9 and the Sons of the American Legion, Hagerstown Post.

Surviving in addition to his wife is step daughter, Debra A. Smith and husband Al, of Murrells Inlet, SC, grandson, Joshua Smith and several cousins, including a special Cousin, Jan Magaha, of Inwood, WV.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Myersville, MD 21773.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved