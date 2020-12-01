Mr. John Daniel Corun, 73, of Hagerstown, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center, in Hagerstown. He was the husband of Nancy Dronebrug Corun. Born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on February 24, 1947, he was the son of the late D. Melvin and Edith L. Kite Corun.
John was a graduate of the University Of Maryland, with a Bachelors Degree. John had worked at the A & P Store in Frederick, also with Roadway Trucking and retired from the Frederick Community College, where he worked in shipping and receiving.
He was a member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Myersville, Moose International, Sons of Amvets, Middletown, Post # 9 and the Sons of the American Legion, Hagerstown Post.
Surviving in addition to his wife is step daughter, Debra A. Smith and husband Al, of Murrells Inlet, SC, grandson, Joshua Smith and several cousins, including a special Cousin, Jan Magaha, of Inwood, WV.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com
.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Myersville, MD 21773.