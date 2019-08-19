|
Mr. John David Stream, 93, went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Esther Rohrback Stream, who passed on May 11, 1996,
Born March 24, 1926 in Dickerson. He was the son of the late Paul Henry and Sarah Katherine Taylor Stream. He retired after 42 years from NIH. He enjoyed hunting and gardening. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children John Stream, Jr. and wife Debbie, Mary Moore and husband Dean, Tonya Spring and husband Mark, and Paul Stream, his grandchildren; Shannon, Kendra, Erin, Laura, Brian, and Trisha, great-grandchildren; Blake, Austin, Charleigh, Landon, sisters; Elizabeth Baugher of Woodsboro and Evelyn Burton of Hedgesville, WV.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Services will take place at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 3346 Gapland Road, Rohrersville, MD 21779 on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 1pm. Interment to follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery, Point of Rocks.
Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019