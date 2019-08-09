|
John Darryl Cole, 55, of Longview, Texas, passed away suddenly on July 30th of 2019.
John is survived by his daughter Jessica Cole and his son James Smith; his grandchildren Killian, Lyra, and Parker; his sister Elizabeth (Liz) Gilley and her husband Chris Gilley; his sister Kathy Bonner; nieces Christina and Caryn; and nephews Harley and Casey.
John was born in Frederick, Maryland on September 20, 1963 to the late Nina Wehr and Edgar Cole. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather George Wehr and his brothers Richard Cole and Robert (Robbie) Wehr. John spent much of his life in the roofing industry in Frederick before moving to Texas in recent years. He was a very proud father and grandfather.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Resthaven on August 26 from 4-6pm and 7-9pm in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
