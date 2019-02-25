John Dyker, of N. Fort Myers, FL passed away 1/26/19 at the age of 100. He was born in a small farmhouse near Odenton, MD on 12/13/1918, the year World War I ended. His adventurous life began at the age of 10 when his father kidnapped him from his 4th grade classroom and took him to Poland. At the age of 85, he published, Take Me Home, which documented 10 years of turbulence before he was able to return to America at age 21. With the help of his sister he boarded Swedish American Lines' TS Drottningholm for passage via Norway to New York City, just as World War II unfolded. He was employed for 10 years with Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company, Baltimore, MD. He then began to deal in Real Estate as a builder, land developer in Frederick, MD. He lived with his wife of 37 years, Marge (Kessler), on his beloved homestead, Cedar Brooke Farm on Fountain School Road. He is predeceased by his first wife, his second wife, Evelyn Gould and a dear long-time friend Davie Wigle. John is survived by nephew, Earl Howard, Taneytown, MD; nieces, Joan Surace, Orlando, FL, Ruth Howard, Alice Tall, Odenton, MD, Wieshia Nadzinska, Richert, Poland. Private interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019