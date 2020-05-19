Taken from his loving family and friends far too soon, John Edward Sampselle passed away in Frederick on May 12, three days prior to his 37th birthday, from health complications.



Born John Edward Howsare, Jr., he and his mom and dad lived in Cumberland and Brunswick before moving to Frederick at age 5, where he lived the rest of his brief life. He attended Frederick Christian Academy, where his grandmother taught, until grade 7, then attended Thomas Johnson Middle and High School. He advanced through the ranks of Boy Scouts to become First Class, and also was very active in youth soccer and briefly active in wrestling. He also played violin for many years.



John is predeceased by his loving grandparents, William and Joan Sampselle. He leaves behind his mother, Melodie Sampselle; his estranged father, John Howsare; aunts Joy Kern, Alane Haynes, Kathy Sampselle, and Bonnie Meeks; uncles David Sampselle, Jim Kern, Kerry Haynes, and George Meeks; and cousins Dirk Sampselle, Ben Golliday, Emily Meeks, Cara Heinen, and Sara Iacino.



John's death has left a huge void in the lives of all his relatives and his many friends and acquaintances at Way Station. His kind heart and gentle nature have affected all of us forever.



The coronavirus prevents a funeral at this time, but a memorial service will be held at a suitable time and place in the summer. Flowers and cards of condolence to the family may be sent to the Pleasant View Nursing Home at 4101 Old Baltimore National Pike, Mt. Airy, MD 21771, to his mother Melodie.



