Mr. John Everett King, III, 32, of Reston, VA, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Charles Town, WV. He was the partner of Elisabeth Mitter.



Born December 2, 1986 in Olney, he was the son of John E. King, Jr. of Brunswick and the late Sharon L (Strunk) King.



John graduated from Brunswick High School in 2004. He was the general manager of Panera in Reston. He was very proud of his job and was well respected in the Reston community. He enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, and playing video games.



Above all else, he was a great dad to his infant son, Benjamin.



In addition to his partner, son, and father, John is survived by his sisters, Nancy McGovern, Rebecca Shirley and Lisa Giacco, and their families. He will be remembered by many friends, including his childhood friends from Brunswick.



A celebration of John's life will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2019