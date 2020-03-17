Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
John Eyler


1955 - 2020
John Eyler Obituary
John S. Eyler , 65, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life, after a three year battle with Mesothelioma. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home in Thurmont, MD. He was the beloved husband of Debra L. Eyler for 46 years.

Born on January 10, 1955, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late John F. and Rosie A. (Andrew) Eyler.

John worked for Leidos Biomedical as a Sheet Metal Mechanic for 30 years. He was a member of the Indian Lookout Rod & Gun Club and the South Mountain Rod & Gun Club. John also enjoyed hunting,hiking, fishing and woodworking. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children Daniel Eyler and Karie Seekford of Waynesboro and Jessica Staley and husband Tim of Frederick and sister Gale Krietz and Phil of Emmitsburg; five grandchildren, Haley Eyler, Jennell Eyler, Jenncyn Eyler, Jace Staley and Jax Staley. He will also be remembered by his numerous in laws.

Services and interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick Co., P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or St. Jude's, .

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
