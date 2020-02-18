|
John Francis "Beard" Brewer Jr., 67, of Garland, Texas (formerly from Frederick, MD) passed away at his home on February 14, 2020. Son of the late John Francis and Barbara Huff Brewer of Braddock Heights, MD. John was born August 5, 1952 in Lexington, KY. He grew up in Frederick, MD.
John was an avid Maryland Terps and Baltimore Ravens fan. He graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 1970 where he was an accomplished musician. One of his proudest accomplishments as a youth was obtaining Boy Scouts highest honor, the coveted Eagle award, with Troop 799 (Fort Detrick). He left the Frederick area to study jazz at North Texas State University in Denton, TX. He left college to tour and record with the group, Up With People. After Up with People he worked at MCA records. While with MCA, he received a gold record working with The Who ("The Kids Are Alright", album). He also road-managed Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels.
John was preceded in death by his brothers James and Douglas. John is survived by daughter Stanzi Brewer Bravo, grandson Damian Francis, and brothers Theodore and Thomas, and many close friends. As well as his beloved cats "Conway" and "Freddie" and dogs "GiGi" and "Guki".
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020