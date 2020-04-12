|
GAYDOS, JOHN W (77) Brunswick, Maryland. Passed from this life at Life in the Country assisted living home on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Born on September 28, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of John and Mary (Michalka) Gaydos. Preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Margaret P. Gaydos. Survived by beloved sons John and his wife Barbara, Kent, WA; Christopher and Jill Bollier, Redwood City, CA; and Jason and his wife Melissa, Middletown, MD; and beloved grandchildren Chloe, Sadie, and Griffin Gaydos.
Also survived by sister Valerie (Nicholas) Polyak, Sunrise Beach, MO; nephews Nicholas Jr. (Lori), Flowerwood, TX; Steven, Sunrise Beach, MO; and niece Beth (David) Nichols, O'Fallon, MO; Charles (LoriAnn) Czipoth, Bethlehem, PA; and Ethan McMillan, Portland, OR.
John was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration (1965) and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering (1967). He began his career with Bethlehem Steel Corporation in the Steel Car department as a "Looper" management trainee and then Superintendent. When Bethlehem Steel was sold to a group of private investors in 1990, he became Vice President of Operations at Johnstown America Corporation. John was also former President of Bethlehem-Johnstown Management Club on Menoher Blvd. He was active in the American Welding Society and earned certification as a Welding Inspector.
After retirement, John was requested to be a manufacturing consultant. He traveled to the countries of Brazil and Canada to assist with establishing their railcar production capability.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life memorial service at a later date.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown , is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020