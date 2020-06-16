John Grahn
John Frederick Grahn, age 59, of Inwood, WV passed suddenly from cardiac arrest on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs, WV.

He is belovedly survived by his parents, Dorothy Frances (Dudley) Grahn and Peter John Grahn, Jr. of Inwood, WV; 6 aunts and uncles; 11 cousins; 11 second cousins; and his special pet Sparky. John was born on October 7, 1960 in Cheverly, Maryland. He graduated from the Damascus Maryland High School in 1978. He worked at various types of jobs in the construction field until illness forced him to stop. He then ran a small collectible and antique business.

He was a life-long bachelor who enjoyed studying the Bible, playing guitar and singing, plus reading/viewing all types of history especially that researching the roots of various types of rock music. His loving family and friends will always remember him as a sociable and very curious person who enjoyed life wherever it led him. A close friend, Jeff Thorpe stated it simply: "My dear friend John was a good hearted person. He would give the shirt off his back to help someone. His Mom, Dad, friends, and Jesus meant everything to him, and his friendship meant everything to me. Lets all remember him in our hearts; R.I.P. my brother, you will be missed."

The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood, 287 Arden Nollville Rd., Inwood, WV will be open for family to receive friends only from the hours of 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives. Private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Homes South Berkeley Chapel
287 Arden Nollville Rd
Inwood, WV 25428
(304) 229-4977
