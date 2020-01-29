|
John Greene, 50, of Knoxville MD; went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. John entered this life on September 27, 1969 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a loving son of late John Jerry Green Sr. formerly of Philadelphia, PA and Jennette Marie Bartelt of Frederick, MD. John has been employed at US Army Garrison, Fort Detrick , Directorate of Public Works for 15 years. Most recently as a Supervisor at the Power Plant and his Trash and Recycle "Kingdom", as he so often loved referring to it. There was not a heart at Fort Detrick that John didn't touch in some way. He will be missed dearly by his numerous friends and co-workers at Fort Detrick. John held many jobs throughout his lifetime including mechanic, truck driver, car sales and carpentry, to name a few. He was a hard worker and a loyal friend. He cherished all of the life-long friendships that began through his work. John proudly attended Grace Baptist Church, Brunswick, MD where he loved worshipping and being blessed by music. John felt at home and dearly loved among his Grace Baptist Family. He was also member of the American Legion in Frederick MD, and the Owls club in Waynesboro, PA. John was an avid motorcycle rider and loved to spend time riding, working on, or just admiring his beloved motorcycles. John could never be found without his unique grin or a twinkle in his eyes that outshined the sun. His face and heart were overflowing with pure joy every moment and he loved to pass his joy throughout his days.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by his daughter, Jenica Lynn Greene, his only grandson Kai Baker whom he shared his birthday with, brothers, Andrew Greene of British Columbia, Canada, Michael Becker (Lori) of Philadelphia, PA, and Ian Becker (Julia) of Braddock Heights, MD. John is also survived by his best friend and soul mate, Kristen Haga of Knoxville, MD; daughter, Tori Poole; and lifelong friends, Bobby Long of Frederick, Mike McKernon of Frederick, MD, Fred Mowell, of Hagerstown, MD; John Holden of Chambersburg, PA, and numerous unnamed friends. John will be dearly missed by his fur-baby, Weston. Although there are too many to name, John's family wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the overwhelming love, support and encouragement that we have been surrounded by throughout these tragic days. We're truly blessed to have each of you in our lives. Memorial Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church at 131 Ninth Avenue, Brunswick MD at 2:00 PM on Friday January 31, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will follow at the Brunswick Fire Department at 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick MD following the service.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020