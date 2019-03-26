Home

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-0300
John H. Quick Obituary
John H. Quick, 85, of Taylorsville, MD

Passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

He was the beloved husband of Dee Haines for 36 years.

Born November 30, 1933 in Lewisburg, WV the son of the late John H. Quick, Sr. and the late Faye (Gladwell) Barnett.

Before retiring, he worked as a guidance counselor for Montgomery County Public Schools. Mr. Quick enjoyed woodworking, photography and volunteering at Taylorsville United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are children Virginia Skovron and husband Gary and John Quick; grandchildren Holt Skovron, Tyler and wife Kaylin Skovron, Logan and wife Becky Skovron, Maggie Hendrix and husband Nathan, Mckenzie and John Samuel Quick; great-granddaughter Quinci Skovron; sister Alice Rudolph and brother Don Quick.

A Memorial Service will take place Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Taylorsville United Methodist Church, 4356 Ridge Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Taylorsville UMC General Fund.

Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
