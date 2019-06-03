Mr. John LeRoy Hauk, 98, of Frederick, passed away at home on June 2, 2019 surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Annabelle Hauk, his wife of 68 years.



Born in Shippensburg, PA, John was the son of the late John William and Mary Suvine Hauk. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1941 and served as a waist gunner in a C-87 "flying the Hump" in the China-Burma-India theater of operations. After returning to the States, Mr. Hauk went to work for AT&T, retiring as the Area Safety Supervisor after 39 years with the company. Mr. Hauk enjoyed his family, his children, and his grandchildren, more than anyone could know.



In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Hauk is survived by five children, Christina Hauk, John Hauk, Michael Hauk, Anna Crummitt (Willie), and Stephen Hauk (Kandy); a brother, Paul Hauk; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Bruce Hauk, Donald Hauk, Ruth Keck, Joseph Hauk, and Norman Hauk.



Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 PM on Thursday, June 6th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 7th at St. Joseph's-on-Carrollton Manor, 5843 Manor Woods Rd, Frederick, MD 21703. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Hauk's memory may be made to a . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 3 to June 4, 2019