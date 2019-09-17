Home

John Henry Brant Jr.

John Henry Brant, Jr., 71, of Frederick, MD, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, after an extended illness. He was the husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Eckenrode Brant.

Born on September 24, 1947 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late John Henry Brant and Mary Adaline Hartsock Brant, both of Frederick, MD.

John was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Frederick and attended Frederick High School.

He is survived by three daughters; Kimberly S. Laughman and husband Isaac, and Malinda M. Brant all of Hanover, PA, and Jennifer Wolfe of MD; granddaughters Caylee E. Laughman and Heather Nestor, and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Ann Morgan, and niece Karen Jo Duke.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
