|
|
John Samuel Hollinger, Sr., 89, of Emmitsburg, MD, died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born September 17, 1930 in Emmitsburg, he was the son of the late John Jacob and Pauline B. (Havner) Hollinger. He was the husband of the late Mary Theresa (Peters) Hollinger, to whom he was married for 50 years. She passed in 2002.
John was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School, class of '47. He attended Mount St. Mary's College for 2 years before being drafted. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He spent his career as owner/operator for nearly 40 years in the family business, Sperry's Ford Sales, in Emmitsburg. He was past president and past chief of Vigilant Hose Company in Emmitsburg and was an active member of the fire company for 73 years and participant in the coffee club. He was a member of Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg, Francis X. Elder American Legion Post 121 in Emmitsburg and The Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Association. John enjoyed going to auctions, antiquing, patrolling the town, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
Surviving are his children, John S. Hollinger, Jr. of Ione, CA, Steven Hollinger of Emmitsburg, Bruce Hollinger and wife Cheri of Fairfield, PA, Sandra Feeser of Emmitsburg, and Doug Hollinger and wife Kay of Emmitsburg; sister, Betty Ann Baker of Emmitsburg; grandchildren, Steven Feeser II, Tasha Arvin, Tyler Hollinger, Nikki Knoedler, Landon Hollinger and Paulina Hollinger; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by twin sons, Gregory Hollinger at age 43, and Jeffrey, who died in infancy.
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A brief funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25th at the funeral home with the Rev. Heath Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of John's life will be held immediately following the burial at the VHC Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Rd., Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Vigilant Hose Company, P.O. Box 171, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019