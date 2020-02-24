|
John Stuart Hopson, Jr., 78, formerly of Middletown, MD peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD. Born on April 17, 1941 in Portage, PA, he was the son of the late John S. Hopson, Sr. and Blanche S. (Thompson) Hopson.
John graduated from Beaverdale-Wilmore High School in 1959, from Glenville State College in 1964, and finally from Miami University in 1968 with an MBA. John was the first person in his family to graduate from college. He was proudly employed with General Electric for over 30 years as a financial analyst.
John was a faithful servant of God throughout his life and regularly attended Middletown United Methodist Church, where he served as treasurer and with the Appalachian Service Project, and later Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown. He was a proud Middletown Lion and supported local children through vision screenings. He also served twice as President of the Lion's Club and was actively involved in the MVAA as a coach, referee, and parent, the Braddock Heights Optimist Club, and the Cincinnati, OH Jaycees. John also volunteered with the Middletown Food Bank and as a crossing guard for Middletown schools.
He is survived by two sons, Scott Davisson Hopson & wife Hope and Christopher Stuart Hopson & wife Karen. Four loving grandchildren also survive: Matthew, Timothy, Wyatt, and Addison, all of Middletown. He is also survived by former spouse Cathy Hopson, of Middletown. His sister, Janet Dillon & husband Joe of Lady Lake, FL also survive.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26 from 4 to 7 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St. Middletown, MD 21769. A private service will be held at the convenience of John's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the following organizations: Middletown Lions Club, P.O. Box 190, Middletown, MD 21769; Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, online at www.jdfr.org; Doey's House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020