John (Jack) Joseph Dillon of Montgomery Village MD died April 23, 2019 in his home surrounded by his children, son-in-law and sister-in-law. He was 65 years old.



He is survived by his wife Jeanne of 34 years , his son Bill (Carmen) of Yucca Valley CA, daughter Krista Dillon Hemming (Andrew) of Middletown MD and son Tony (Dani) of Gaithersburg, MD, 2 granddaughters, sisters, brother, mother-in-law, and numerous nieces & nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwina (Winnie) Dillon and Francis B. (Willie) Dillon and sister Theresa.



Jack was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to many. He worked for Pepco for 40 years before retiring in 2012 and continued to work for a couple of other companies before full retirement in January 2019. He was a wonderful storyteller with a terrific sense of humor. He was an avid Nationals fan, loved to fish and also dabbled in all things culinary.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Bohrer Activity Center, 506 S Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Rd., Rockville MD 20852. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019