John M. Junkins, 62, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD.



Born on May 15, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late John H. and Jane Mary Frosch Junkins.



John attended Niagara University and recently completed the massage therapy coursework to pursue a new career in therapeutic massage.



John owned and drove his own truck for many years and worked most recently for Toys R Us.



Very dedicated to helping humans and animals, John volunteered his time tutoring for the Literacy Council of Frederick County and for Tails of Hope, which helped homeless pets.



He is survived by sister, Linda Junkins Smith and husband Stewart of Mt. Airy; an uncle Robert Junkins and wife Sharon of Keyser, WV. In addition, John is survived by many cousins on both sides of his family.



Interment will be Private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Tails of Hope, PO Box 875, Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary, 15200 Mt. Nebo Road, Poolesville, MD 20837



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019