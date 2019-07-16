John "Kenny" Kenneth Eisel, Jr., 75, of Poolesville, died Friday, July 12, 2019 in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.



Mr. Eisel was born November 27, 1943 in Frostburg, son of the late John Kenneth Eisel, Sr. and Ameila B. Holsinger Eisel.



He graduated from Gaithersburg High School, Class of 1961, where he marched in the G.H.S. Band.



He served in the U. S. Army Btry 1st Bn 92nd Arty during Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart from wounds received in action April 16, 1968. (B Bery 1/92 1 FID Force APO 96318).



He retired as Director of Environmental Services for a nursing facility.



He was a member of the Jaycee's where he held many offices including president and vice-president and introduced numerous award-winning programs. He performed many civic duties and was a life member of the DAV.



He married Sandra Wynne on December 12, 1969 in Gaithersburg.



Surviving with his wife are a son, John K. Eisel III; a sister, Debbie Furgus; a special nephew and niece and great-niece and nephew, Josh and Jamie Furgus and their children, Mack and Olivia Furgus; a new special love of his life, Baby Ariella Rae; special "Vietnam brother", Tim McBride; and four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A graveside service and burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite Veterans organization.



Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. www.endersandshirley.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019