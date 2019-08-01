Home

Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul's United Methodist Church
Laytonsville, MD
View Map
John "JB" Kline Jr.


1944 - 2019
John "JB" Kline Jr. Obituary
On Tuesday July 30th, 2019 John Boyd Kline Jr. "JB" from New Market, MD passed away at Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy MD, at the age of 75. JB was born in Washington DC on April 28th, 1944 to John Boyd Kline Sr. and Katherine Virginia Kline. JB graduated from Suitland High School class of 1962. After graduation JB entered the United States Air Force for 4 years and served overseas during his tenure. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, JB began and continued with an admirable career with Montgomery County Fire Rescue until 1988. He continued to work with the business he started in 1972, JB Kline Landscaping, until 1998. JB moves on to rejoin his wife Deborah Susan Kline who passed on May 30th, 2014. He is survived by his children Kevin Kline, Brian Kline, Melissa Rogan, and Clifford John, and 11 grandchildren. JB left a lasting impression on all he met. He instilled countless values in his children, grandchildren, and friends and family, working selflessly throughout his life and career to provide and ultimately leaving the world and the people he touched with a loving and lasting impression.

Visitation will be held on August 7th, 2019 at Barber Funeral Home in Laytonsville, Maryland 4:00pm - 7:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held on August 8th, 2019 at St Paul's United Methodist Church in Laytonsville, Maryland at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made via check or online to D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation, 3002 12th St NE Washington, DC 20017 http://Mightycause.com. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
