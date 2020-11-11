JOHN E. LAMBERT, Born in 1941 in Niagara Falls, New York, son of the late George and Louise (Krueger) Lambert.
John moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1972 and worked for an engineering/construction company as a piping designer. He was an avid University of Michigan football fan.
John met his wife Linda (Snapp) on the softball field in 1975 and they married in 1978. They had 2 children and in 1991 moved to New Market, Maryland working for the same engineering/construction company as an estimator. John retired in 2005 and they moved to Homosassa, Florida where they lived for 12 years. He continued to play senior softball in Florida until his early 70s. They relocated to Greencastle, PA in 2018 due to John's health.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, he is survived by his two children: Ryan Lambert and his wife Sarah of Hedgesville, WV and Ashley Naylor and her husband Wayne of Hagerstown, MD; five beautiful grandchildren who he will miss and dearly loved: Royce, Carter, Fiona, Langston, and Juniper; one sister, Deanna Wilson, of Franklin, KY and a number of nieces and nephews.
He also will miss his dear childhood friends who supported him throughout his life and had over 35 years of fishing trips to Canada: Fran Giles and Chuck Hayes (deceased)
Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, South Central PA Chapter 3544 N. Progress Ave. Suite 205 Harrisburg, PA 17110.
