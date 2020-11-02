John Lynn Shanton II, 85, of Woodsboro died Thursday October 29, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Frederick County, MD. He was the husband of Shirley Ann Shanton.
Born Jan. 7, 1935 in Kingsburg, CA he was a son of the late Lynn Clyde and Myrtle Shanton. He worked as a chemist for various pharmaceutical companies and eventually transitioned his career to management and marketing primarily for pharmaceutical and defense companies. In later years after moving to Frederick County he was an independent marketing consultant and for over a decade also published a monthly marketing research newsletter for builders covering Frederick County, MD and surrounding counties.
He was an avid tennis player throughout his life. He had a college tennis scholarship and was number one seed all four years in college. After college he played countless tennis tournaments, coached numerous high school teams, and coached a Junior Davis Cup Team. He was also involved in a wide range of civic clubs and non-profits throughout his life including Rotary Club, Maryland Sheriff's Boys Ranch, Lion's Club, Fort Dietrick Alliance, AAU Track Clubs, Boy Scouts, and many other fund-raising and non-profit endeavors. Mr. Shanton also had a long military career starting out with Navy ROTC in college. He served active duty and then served in the Navy Reserves for over 30 years retiring as a Captain. He was especially proud of his service as a Navy officer. After his Navy retirement he was a lead contributing author of the "Ready Then, Ready Now, Ready Always", a history of the Navy Reserve.
Besides his wife Shirley, Mr. Shanton is survived by sons John L. Shanton III and wife Heather of Middletown, Steve Shanton and wife Angi of Fairfield PA, and daughter Kim Schaub and husband Alex of Frederick. He was also blessed to have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be a funeral service with just immediate family for Mr. Shanton at Trinity United Church of Christ in Thurmont on Sunday November 8. In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to Frederick Health Hospice, https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/